The Coronation events in Rotherham brought people together and trade to the town centre to help businesses, the council has claimed as questions arose on spending on last weekend.

King Charles III’s coronation was celebrated across the country with community events, including watch along and Royal Family-themed programmes.

However, questions were asked on how much the events cost to the taxpayer amid the current cost of living crisis.

An independent website, openDemocracy, reported that they had sent out FOI requests to every local authority in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland asking how much they were planning to spend on the coronation.

Of the 317, 286 replied, they stated on their website.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC) was one of them and according to the data provided by them they allocated £64,400 to the coronation weekend.

It reportedly made them one of the top spenders in the region and the country.

Cllr Simon Ball (Conservative), Rotherham Council’s leader of the opposition, was asked if spending this kind of money was justifiable, he had this to say last week: “The question should be ‘Do I think a lot of RMBC spending is good value?’

“Labour RMBC have increased council tax by four per cent and social rents by seven per cent, squeezing household incomes, while splashing tens of millions of pounds on city centre projects, tens of thousands on plans to illuminate a clock tower in Wickersley and wasted £5m each year on renting and maintaining their near empty Riverside House.

“On this scale of waste, £64,400 doesn’t compare.”

The Local Democracy Service sent RMBC an email asking them to come back with a detailed breakdown of costs.

We were told the following:

The budget for the programme of events was £64,400.

£12,500 was allocated for Community celebrations through 25 community event grants of £500.

£44,000 was allocated for the King for a Day Town Centre event.

£7,900 was budgeted for support costs for the programme of events (including design and advertising).

Actual spending to date on the King for a Day Town Centre Event is £33,113.17 as of 10 May 2023.

23 out of the 25 community grants (23 x £500) were awarded.

In summary, RMBC spent at least £44,613.17 and they also budgeted £7,900 for support costs.

Rotherham Council’s Assistant Director of Culture, Sport and Tourism, Polly Hamilton, said: “Rotherham’s Cultural Strategy includes a focus on delivering high-quality, high-profile events which bring people together across the borough.

“The King’s Coronation event on Saturday May 6, 2023, provided an opportunity for residents to mark an important historic occasion in ways which were important to them.”

“The programme of events, including activities in Rotherham town centre and the Coronation Grants for community groups, enabled communities to share in celebrations either locally or in Rotherham town centre.

“The Coronation event in the town centre provided an opportunity for residents of all ages to join with others in celebration, whilst also supporting local businesses by bringing trade into the town centre.

Community groups who applied for grants were encouraged to facilitate their own local events on Sunday 7 May, 2023, under the theme of ‘The Big Lunch’.”

