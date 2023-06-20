News you can trust since 1887
This is how Barnsley and Rotherham MPs voted on Boris Johnson

Barnsley and Rotherham MPs chose to go with the majority of their parliamentary parties yesterday when the House was told to vote on a report into Boris Johnson.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST

MPs debated the findings of the privilege committee – that found the former prime minister Boris Johnson did “deliberately” mislead the parliament over “Partygate” – for hours before the speaker cleared the lobby for a vote.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to tell reporters whether he would vote, and other prominent Conservative MPs, including some historically loyal to Mr Johnson, also remained silent.

Mr Sunak did not turn up to vote eventually nor did the vast majority of the Conservative group.

Majority of MPs approve Privileges Committee Boris Johnson Partygate report Majority of MPs approve Privileges Committee Boris Johnson Partygate report
Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley), Mr Johnson’s former Parliamentary Private Secretary, and Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge) opted to stay away (abstained) from the vote last night.

However, Sarah Champion (Rotherham), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne) – all Labour – voted for the approval of the report.

MPs voted by 354 votes to seven to back the report.

