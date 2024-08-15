This 120-year-old workshop in quiet Sheffield suburb could become a home

A plan to renovate and extend a former workshop in Sheffield to turn it into a home has been submitted.

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers are having to make a decision on whether to grant planning consent to South Yorkshire Housing Association which wants to convert a historic outhouse into a new home on Whitehouse Road in Walkley, Sheffield.

‘The Outhouse’, as it is labelled in the planning document, is on the corner of Industry Street and Whitehouse Road at the lower end of Walkley.

The document said: “The Outhouse is a small two-storey building constructed at the same time as the adjoining terraces between 1890 and 1900. Built as either a coach house or workshop to 31A/B Whitehouse Road, the building has remained as ancillary to 31A/B Whitehouse Road.”

The building is in “a reasonable state”.

The proposal is a single-bed house which “benefits a generous spatial arrangement within”. A small courtyard garden would help overcome some of the privacy issues neighbours may raise.

The existing footprint of The Outhouse is small at 70m2 gross internal area but due to the proposed works on the building, the gross internal area falls to 61m2.

Planners have set October 2 as an internal target date to decide application 24/01847/FUL, which also includes solar panels, a new front door and windows, and a new boundary wall with a bin/cycle store.