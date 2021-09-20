‘They’ll keep going until they remove them all”’ as Rotherham Council saves nine phoneboxes from removal
Rotherham Council’s cabinet has today (September 20) voted to save nine phone boxes from removal.
BT announced plans in 2017 to scrap half of the UK’s 40,000 telephone boxes, due to low use.
If phoneboxes met certain criteria – such as being used to make more than 52 calls in 12 months, or is located near an accident or flooding blackspot, Rotherham Council can use their veto to save them from closure.
BT proposed to remove 18 phone boxes, but Rotherham Council used their veto to save nine of them, as many were used to make more than 52 calls.
Councillor Denise Lelliott told the meeting that of “most of the nine, 52 calls were made in those phone boxes, so it does actually demonstrate a need.
“One of the phone boxes was used to report a serious road accident, and get emergency services there.
“They’ll keep trying till they’re all gone, but while ever there’s a need we’ve got to keep them.”
Phone boxes to be removed
Woodall Lane, Harthill
School Road, Wales
Sheffield Road, Rotherham
Brecks Lane, Wickersley
Ochre Dike Walk, Rotherham
Wingfield Road, Rotherham
Goodwin Way, Rotherham
Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh
Grange Road, Wath-upon-Dearne