These changes should ‘make a more open and transparent council’ in Sheffield

Sheffield City Council has approved the changes in its constitution which – among other points – will have a significant impact on the way public questions will be asked and answered.

At this week’s full council meeting at Sheffield Town Hall, council members have accepted the changes proposed in the local authority’s constitution.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) previously reported the aspects proposed to be amended.

Among other elements, the role and function of the deputy leader of the council has been amended so from now on – if the changes were to be approved – the role will come with extra responsibilities as being the lead member for customer experience (including complaints) to promote a positive complaint handling culture.

Strategy and resources policy committee terms of reference have been amended to include “lead responsibility for complaints including monitoring of complaint handling performance”.

Also, there is a small amendment in how the finance committee will work.

Before this, the committee monitored the council budget each month. This will be changed to every quarter.

With regards to the public questions, amendments have been made to the procedure, adding the ability of members of the public to make statements and removing the pre-meeting procedural elements.

At the meeting, Cllr Fran Belbin, the deputy leader of the council, said most changes were small.

However, she said: “What I do want to highlight, however, is perhaps a more significant change around our approach to public questions, which is also contained within these constitutional changes.

“I particularly wanted to thank all members of the public who contributed to our review of public questions.

“I think we’re one of the only councils in the country who have done this and we’re really keen to make sure that public questions are more accessible so they are not reliant on people having to come to the council chamber at two o’clock on a weekday in the afternoon.”

She added people would be able to get answers they could be more confident about – as a result of these changes – and members of the public would be able to make statements, as well.