These are the Sheffield Council Tax rates for each band for the coming year

Council Tax rates for 2019/20 for Sheffield have this week been agreed by the city council.

Council Tax for the coming year will increase by just under three per cent following what the Labour led authority called its ‘toughest budget ever’.

Here is the full list of Councl Tax rates for Sheffield for the coming year:

Band A

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £1,039.46

Increase from last year: £30.18

Band B

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £1,212.70

Increase from last year: £35.21

Band C

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £1,385.94

Increase from last year: £40.23

Band D

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £1,559.18

Increase from last year: £45.26

Band E

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £1,905.67

Increase from last year: £55.32

Band F

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £2,252.16

Increase from last year: £65.39

Band G

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £2,598.64

Increase from last year: £75.44

Band H

Total Council Tax 2019/20: £3,118.37

Increase from last year: £90.54