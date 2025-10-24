Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has expressed her support for the Governments £10 million funding boost announced for mosques and Muslim faith centres across the UK.

Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Rotherham since 2012, welcomed the funding boost for mosques, highlighting the impact for local communities.

The MP highlighted the fundamental role that religious freedom plays in a tolerant and cohesive society.

She said: "The right to practice your faith is a fundamental principle of our society.

The MP also expressed her concern about the rise in hate crimes and the impact this is having on local communities.

She acknowledged that many people in her constituency have felt anxious and unsettled.

In her statement, she said: “I have been deeply concerned by attempts to spread hate and division and I know that rising levels of hate crime have been worrying and upsetting for my constituents.

Looking ahead, the MP stressed the importance of protecting places of worship and reassuring communities that they are safe.

She welcomed the new funding as a step toward ensuring that mosques and faith centres can operate without fear, saying: “There is no place for hatred in Britain. This funding will help to ensure the security of places of worship and provide much needed reassurance to Muslim communities."

The additional funding, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will provide what the government describes as ‘vital’ security measures.

These include CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and professional security personnel.

It also expands the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme, which protects mosques, Muslim community centres and faith schools that have experienced, or are vulnerable to hate crime.

The move comes amid rising concerns over religiously motivated attacks.

Anti-Muslim hate crimes rose by 19 per cent in the year ending March 2025, and 44 per cent of all religious hate crimes targeted Muslim communities.

Recent attacks include arson at Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex on October 4 and incidents during last summer’s riots.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: "Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values.

“This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety."

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also praised the initiative, describing the Peacehaven attack as appalling and stressing the importance of defending the right to practice faith without fear.

Akeela Ahmed, CEO of the British Muslim Trust, welcomed the announcement, saying: "Freedom of religious belief and practice is a cornerstone of British values. Sadly, this is not the case for too many members of our Muslim communities.

“They have become fearful and apprehensive as their mosques, places dedicated to faith, love and peace, have been vandalised, set on fire and worshippers abused and assaulted.

“We welcome the announcement of this funding which will play a key role in helping members of Britain’s Muslim communities feel the safety and reassurance they need and deserve."