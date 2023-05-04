A report into the child sex exploitation scandal and failings by senior figures in Rotherham prompted a change in 2016 “to give the council the new start it needs”.

Following the damning report of Professor Alexis Jay that found vulnerable children were being failed by local politicians and leaders, the then Secretary of State ordered to undertake “a statutory inspection of Rotherham council”.

In February 2015, Louise Casey CB’s report painted a damning picture of these failings.

Ms Casey’s findings confirmed “a complete failure of political and officer leadership in Rotherham and that poor governance is deeply seated throughout the council.”

Rotherham Town Hall.

A document which is in the public domain says “the report found a pervading culture of bullying, sexism, suppression and misplaced political correctness that has cemented the Council’s failures; both members and officers lack the confidence to tackle difficult issues for fear of being seen as racist or of upsetting community cohesion.”

It added the Council wouldn’t be able to tackle its weaknesses without “substantial intervention”.

Therefore the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government also announced a proposed intervention package to give the council the new start it needs.

The proposed included the appointment of Commissioners and bringing forward an Order providing for Rotherham to move to whole council elections from 2016 – a change from a scheme where only third of the councillors were elected in each year three years in four.

The council accepted and supported the proposal.

It said they recognised the “urgent need to now work positively and proactively with the Department and do all we can together to ensure that the intervention measures proposed by the Secretary of State deliver the change, improvement and better outcomes needed by the people of Rotherham”.

The document stated: “This would provide the much-needed fresh start in the borough.”

In the 2016 local elections, the residents were already able to cast their votes according to the new legislation.

However, the 2020 elections were postponed due to the Covid pandemic and they were only held in 2021.