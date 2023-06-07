The South Yorkshire Mayor will have to stand for an election next spring if a plan for him to take over control of police and crime commissioner powers becomes reality.

Oliver Coppard has previously said that he was going to be engaged in talks over the future of the PCC role as Dr Alan Billings, the South Yorkshire PCC, had announced he would step down in 2024.

Dr Billings added that he would be “willing to work” with Mr Coppard and the government on making the transition.

In a report made by Clare Monaghan, the executive director policy and strategic development at SYMCA, to support the annual general meeting on Monday, Ms Monaghan wrote: “A PCC represents every force area, except West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and London, where PCC responsibilities rest with the Mayor.”

She added the government also supported the transfer of powers to the Mayor.

The report stated: “If agreed by the Government and all other parties this would mean that the role of the PCC for South Yorkshire would be abolished in May 2024 and that the term of office of the current Mayor would be reduced and a Mayoral election, including PCC functions, would be held in May 2024.”