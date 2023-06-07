News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Anel Ahmedhodzic’s Sheffield United pledge amid ‘big five’ interest
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported

The reason why Oliver Coppard could be up for an election in 2024

The South Yorkshire Mayor will have to stand for an election next spring if a plan for him to take over control of police and crime commissioner powers becomes reality.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST

Oliver Coppard has previously said that he was going to be engaged in talks over the future of the PCC role as Dr Alan Billings, the South Yorkshire PCC, had announced he would step down in 2024.

Dr Billings added that he would be “willing to work” with Mr Coppard and the government on making the transition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a report made by Clare Monaghan, the executive director policy and strategic development at SYMCA, to support the annual general meeting on Monday, Ms Monaghan wrote: “A PCC represents every force area, except West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and London, where PCC responsibilities rest with the Mayor.”

Most Popular
Oliver CoppardOliver Coppard
Oliver Coppard

She added the government also supported the transfer of powers to the Mayor.

The report stated: “If agreed by the Government and all other parties this would mean that the role of the PCC for South Yorkshire would be abolished in May 2024 and that the term of office of the current Mayor would be reduced and a Mayoral election, including PCC functions, would be held in May 2024.”

Oliver Coppard replaced Dan Jarvis when he was elected South Yorkshire Mayor in May 2022.

Related topics:MayorSouth YorkshireAlan BillingsWest Yorkshire