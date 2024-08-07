The new tongue-tie clinic making a ‘massive difference’ to mum’s breastfeeding journeys

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new clinic has launched at Barnsley Hospital, supporting babies with tongue-tie and their parents.

The condition can restrict the tongue’s movement and make it harder to breastfeed, leading to some babies not gaining the weight they need.

Before the clinic was launched in May, tongue tie divisions were undertaken at the hospital, but only on an ad-hoc basis.

Some babies were referred to other hospitals with long waiting lists.

The clinic is the result of four years’ hard work by Sarah Beardsall, infant feeding co-ordinator, and her team – infant feeding support workers Leah Crompton and Jade Armitage, and midwife Sarah Williams.

A tongue-tie occurs when the strip of skin connecting the tongue to the bottom of the mouth is shorter than usual.

It affects about 10 per cent of newborn babies in the UK, but often only becomes apparent when breastfeeding proves challenging.

Devann Nichols, whose three-week-old baby Brady was born with a familial tongue tie, said the clinic had made a ‘massive difference’.

“Before, Brady was struggling to latch, and hold his latch,” Devann said.

“It gave him a lot of wind, and he was struggling with feeding and getting bored.

“Since he’s had it clipped, he latches for his feed and is more settled. It’s made a massive difference’.

Brady has his tongue tie clipped at two weeks – a much shorter wait than if he had been referred to another hospital.

It’s been a labour of love for Sarah, who has supported countless mothers to breastfeed in her time as an infant feeding co-ordinator.

Sarah said: “The ethos of the new clinic is infant feeding support, and that’s an integral part of this service. It’s from the beginning, the middle, to the end.

“The main thing I wanted was to make sure we provided infant feeding support for all those babies with tongue-ties and restrictions, to make sure they’d got the proper support prior to having that assessment, and after the division.

“The more women that we can support, the more that’s going to increase our breastfeeding rates hopefully within the borough.

“From the telephone triage, most women we are being able to see within a week. The longest wait we’ve had is about three weeks, which is absolutely amazing.”

Sarah added that 52.46 per cent of women seen at the clinic continued to breastfeed at six to eight weeks.

Since May the new clinic has seen 60 babies for specialist feeding assessment and support, most of which had an appointment within a week of referral.

Fifty of those babies had tongue-tie treatment at Barnsley hospital.

Treatment is not always needed, but tongue-tie division is a simple and almost painless procedure that usually improves feeding straight away.

Previously, parents and their newborns had to travel to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for specialist support.