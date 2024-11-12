The Balance in Sheffield could be converted into more than 170 flats

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 12th Nov 2024, 11:23 BST

A new proposal that would see offices in Sheffield city centre converted into more than 170 flats has been submitted.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council will decide whether the plans to create 173 flats in a 10-storey, 1980s office block that is The Balance on Pinfold Street could be approved.

According to a document uploaded onto the planning portal, the developer aims to deliver 71 one-bed (executive), 38 one-bed and 64 two-bedroom flats within the scheme.

The plans also include 106 car parking spaces at the basement and lower ground floor levels – this would be a reduction of 10 compared with the existing numbers as the development needs more space for the proposed additional cycle stores and an enlarged bin store.

As there isn’t as many car parking spaces as flats planned, the document added “the car parking spaces will be made available to residents on a first come first served basis”.

