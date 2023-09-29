News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Hecky answers latest questions about his job after owner conversations

The Alhambra: Barnsley Council buying mini-Meadowhall shopping centre for £4.5million

Barnsley Council is purchasing the Alhambra shopping centre in the town centre to make sure it “stays open”.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 29th Sep 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 08:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The council, which was already the freehold owner of the centre, is buying the leasehold of the building for £4.5 million with the help of the South Yorskshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), the leader of the council told the local democracy service at a media briefing earlier this week.

Cllr Steve Houghton said they have had a major success story in the town centre with Glass Works – “new businesses are coming in, footfall is going through the roof”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “The town centre is thriving again and the vast majority of the residents are absolutely thrilled.”

Most Popular
Alhambra Shopping CentreAlhambra Shopping Centre
Alhambra Shopping Centre

However, while the “success story” that is Glass Works was duly noted, people were concerned about the future of Alhambra.

Cllr Houghton said the council wanted to make sure the “centre stays open” – to serve the town centre with Glass Works.

“It’s not either or either; it’s both,” he said.

He added the centre had been up for sale for a while but added “there are still a large number of good businesses” at Alhambra.

L-R: Matt O’Neill, Executive Director of Growth and Sustainability, Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council and Sarah Norman, Chief Executive of Barnsley CouncilL-R: Matt O’Neill, Executive Director of Growth and Sustainability, Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council and Sarah Norman, Chief Executive of Barnsley Council
L-R: Matt O’Neill, Executive Director of Growth and Sustainability, Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council and Sarah Norman, Chief Executive of Barnsley Council
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report says footfall is strong in the shopping centre, with an estimated 28% rise in footfall from 2021 to 2022, and a further 15% increase from 2022 to 2023.

Cll Houghton said: “What we have decided to do with the support of the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority (SYMCA) – and the money from SYMCA as they are paying for it – is to purchase the Alhambra centre.

“So we will take control of it so we can then develop the centre into the future.”

He said the cost of that is £4.5m and added the original price was £35m before it went down to £10m. The council then managed to negotiate further.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Houghton said they would need to rethink the centre’s future – one proposal could be to turn it (or part of it) into a health and wellbeing hub, following the success of the diagnostic centre in the Glass Works.

The diagnostic centre, he said, led to a 25 per cent increase in breast cancer screening in Barnsley.

At some point, he added, they may need to “physically redevelop” Alhambra Centre in some way.

“The combined authority agreed to fund that as well”, Cllr Houghton said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked about a timeline, he said “this could be a three-year project”.

The staff currently working at the centre will be transferred into the council, he said.

“They are now in a much more secure position”, Cllr Houghton added.

SYMCA has been approached for a comment.

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilBarnsley