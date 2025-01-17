The 16 most fly-tipped streets in Sheffield

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jan 2025, 07:13 BST

More than 19,500 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded in Sheffield in 2024, as official figures reveal the most targeted streets in the city.

The data was obtained by The Star via a Freedom of Information request lodged with Sheffield City Council.

It collated incidents recorded by numerous council teams and Amey, the business behind the city’s Streets Ahead scheme.

The figures revealed 19,531 fly-tipping incidents were recorded, though it was noted some council teams report the locations of incidents in different ways.

As part of the information request, the reports were broken down as locally as possible. This went down to specific streets where fly-tipping was found.

It showed which streets in Sheffield were being targeted the most by fly-tippers, with the most targeted street seeing 147 incidents in 2024.

Fisher Lane, in Darnall ward, recorded 75 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024.

1. Fisher Lane

Fisher Lane, in Darnall ward, recorded 75 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. | Google

Photo Sales
There were 87 recorded fly-tipping incidents on Southey Avenue, in Firth Park ward, in 2024.

2. Southey Avenue

There were 87 recorded fly-tipping incidents on Southey Avenue, in Firth Park ward, in 2024. | Google

Photo Sales
In 2024, there were 89 reports of fly-tipping on Wensley Close (Burngreave ward).

3. Wensley Close

In 2024, there were 89 reports of fly-tipping on Wensley Close (Burngreave ward). | Google

Photo Sales
There were 89 reports of fly-tipping on Nottingham Cliff, in Burngreave ward, in 2024.

4. Nottingham Cliff

There were 89 reports of fly-tipping on Nottingham Cliff, in Burngreave ward, in 2024. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFly-tippingData
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice