The 16 most fly-tipped streets in Sheffield

The data was obtained by The Star via a Freedom of Information request lodged with Sheffield City Council.

It collated incidents recorded by numerous council teams and Amey, the business behind the city’s Streets Ahead scheme.

The figures revealed 19,531 fly-tipping incidents were recorded, though it was noted some council teams report the locations of incidents in different ways.

As part of the information request, the reports were broken down as locally as possible. This went down to specific streets where fly-tipping was found.

It showed which streets in Sheffield were being targeted the most by fly-tippers, with the most targeted street seeing 147 incidents in 2024.

1 . Fisher Lane Fisher Lane, in Darnall ward, recorded 75 incidents of fly-tipping in 2024. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Southey Avenue There were 87 recorded fly-tipping incidents on Southey Avenue, in Firth Park ward, in 2024. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Wensley Close In 2024, there were 89 reports of fly-tipping on Wensley Close (Burngreave ward). | Google Photo Sales