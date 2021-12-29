The 10 Sheffield streets where you are most likely to get a parking ticket

And the figures we obtained from Sheffield Council under Freedom of Information laws also show a quarter of parking fines still thought to have been correctly issued by Sheffield Council remain unpaid; and that nearly a third of those initially dished out were later cancelled on appeal.

We obtained the figures for the council’s parking fines issued between the end of October 2020 and the start of November 2021.

They show by far the most tickets were handed out on Blonk Street in the town centre.

Patroling the streets of Sheffield City Centre is a Sheffield Council Parking Warden.Over 60,000 parking tickets were dished out in Sheffield between the end of October 2020 and the start of November 2021

They also reveal at the end of November, there were 11,690 penalty charge notices still remaining unpaid on the council system.

In total, the council issued 62,697 parking tickets – over 170 each day.

One in three parking fines cancelled, one in four unpaid

Blonk Street saw more parking tickets issued in the last year than anywhere else in Sheffield

But of those, 19,276 tickets were later cancelled.

Out of the total of 43,421 parking tickets which remained, the unpaid 11,690 represent over a quarter.

The most basic parking fine is £50 for overstaying in a pay-and-display zone, rising to £75 if not paid within two weeks. It means the unpaid fines could represent more than £750,000.

The 19,276 fines which were later cancelled represent fines worth almost £1 million even assuming fines at the £50 minimum rate.

In a statement, Sheffield Council said fines could be unpaid for several reasons and there was no set payment date.

Figures included unpaid dates from one day old to months old.

Some may be in the appeals process, awaiting the results before paying, and it sometimes took time to notify drivers of fines, for instance if they were in a hire car, had moved house recently, or if the fine had fallen off the windscreen.

They added: “In all cases PCNs (Penalty Charge Notices) go through a number of stages, and some are defined in legislation to take a minimum period in time. There will always be unpaid PCNs and the more PCNs are issued the higher the number of unpaid PCNs.

“The council retains all the income collected for parking PCNs. Any surplus generated from parking income, including PCNs, is only allowed to be spent in a restricted manner, for example on highways maintenance and improvement works or green spaces. The pandemic impacted the number of PCNs issued and the loss of income reduced the surplus available for investment in things such as highways maintenance and green spaces.”

Bailiffs can be called as a last resort to obtain fines money.

The number of fines cancelled is largely consistent with previous years.

The council has previously said the biggest reason for fine cancellations was a pay-and-display ticket had been bought, but not spotted by the traffic warden issuing the fine.

The last 12 months saw a drop in fines on the last full year of pre-pandemic figures.

After appeals, the number of parking fines during 2019 was 59,153.

This stretch of Glossop Road saw among the most parking tickets in Sheffield issued last year

Worst hotspots in Sheffield for parking tickets

The figures also reveal the worst hotspots in Sheffield for parking tickets.

Topping the list is Blonk Street, a 200 yard stretch of road between The Wicker and Park Square roundabout, near the entrances of a number of hotels.

It has double yellow lines, a no parking zone and an NCP car park

In total there were 18,419 tickets issued there – although 14,168 were later cancelled, leaving 4,251 in total after other adjustments.

The second highest number of fines were issued on Furnival Gate, which runs along 160 yards of the city centre, through a busy part of the main retail area and past the top of The Moor.

In total, it saw 2,923 parking tickets issued, although 2,204 were later cancelled, leaving 719 to be paid.

A stretch was Glossop Road, between Regent Street and Cavendish Street, was third. Although the stretch is only around 20 yards long, it is used by both bus routes and trams, and is part of a major commercial street with many pubs and restaurants. It saw 2,508 tickets issued, but with 382 cancelled, leaving 2,126 to be paid.

Fourth on the list is Ecclesall Road, a long, busy road lined with shops, bars and restaurants running south-west from the city centre, past Endcliffe Park and close to the Botanical Gardens.

It saw 1,501 fines issued, although that was reduced to 1,453 after 48 were cancelled.

Fifth was Surrey Street, a 350 yard stretch of road close to Sheffield’s main theatres, and near the top of Fargate, passing the town hall.

Of 677 fines issued there, 43 were later cancelled, leaving 634 to be paid.

Abbeydale Road saw the sixth most fines, a long road running containing many shops and restaurants, also running close to Millhouses Park at its south western end, before becoming Abbeydale Road South.

It saw 615 fines issued. Only 17 were cancelled, and 598 had to be paid.

Seventh was London Road – a busy shopping street just outside the city centre, not far from Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium. In total, it saw 559 fines issued, but after cancellations and other factors that fell to 543 still having to be paid.

Eighth was Fitzwilliam Street, in the city centre, location of the closest council car park to Devonshire Green, and close to shops and restaurants in the town centre.

It saw 532 parking tickets dished out, although 79 were later cancelled, leaving 453 having to be paid.

Ninth is Norfolk Street, a road which passes the Crucible Theatre and close to the Odeon cinema. Of 532 parking tickets issued there, 31 were cancelled, but 501 still had to be paid.

The 10th most parking tickets were given out at Arundel Street, a narrow street running parallel with The Moor, containing several Hallam university buildings.