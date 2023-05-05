Terry Fox responds to Labour plans to force him out as leader of Sheffield Council

Councillor Terry Fox has responded to the news that Labour plans to force him out as leader of Sheffield Council.

Labour is forcing him to step down as leader following a series of failures including the street tree scandal and the Fargate shipping containers fiasco.

A leaked copy of an internal report into Labour in the city revealed that Sheffield was put in special measures and among several areas in the country to see campaign improvement boards established by Labour HQ.

The news was broken this morning hours before the results of the local elections were announced.

Coun Fox, who has been a councillor for a total of 22 years since 2002 and leader since 2021, confirmed he would step down with immediate effect and not put himself forward for re-election as leader.

He said: “Comrades, I had planned to send this note later, after the count, but circumstances beyond my control have denied me that opportunity and I’m sorry that you are finding out the news through the media.

“The last two years have seen Sheffield Labour Group navigate unchartered waters, first with the co-operative agreement with the Greens and then the committee system, as the largest group in a council with no overall control. But by working together, respecting each other and supporting everyone, we have delivered on our pledges, delivered balanced budgets and delivered for Sheffield.

“I’m proud to have been the leader of the Labour group and I would like to thank each and every comrade for giving me the opportunity to serve in this role for the last two years. It’s been an honour and a privilege and without the fantastic support of all the group, we couldn’t have achieved a fraction of what we have. Our strength is our unity: together, we go forward.

“I will now concentrate my time on serving the good people of Manor Castle ward.”

The news will trigger a leadership race and the party is expected to decide who will take on the role in the coming weeks. It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour’s National Executive Committee.

Coun Fox has been under pressure to resign following the publication of Sir Mark Lowcock’s report on the tree felling inquiry. Calls included a petition and several protests.

The leaked report cited the saga as one of the reasons the party has been failing locally after losing its majority on the council in 2021.

The a long-awaited inquiry – commissioned as part of a power sharing deal between Labour and the Green Party – sought “truth and reconciliation” following the infamous Streets Ahead programme that aimed to fell 17,500 street trees as part of a £2.2 billion contract between the council and Amey.

The report showed the council overstretched its authority in taking drastic action against campaigners, had serious and sustained failures in leadership and misled the public, courts and an independent panel it set up to deal with the dispute.

Coun Fox was head of the programme for a year between 2015 and 2016 before Coun Bryan Lodge took over during its most controversial years between 2016 and 2018.

