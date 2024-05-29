Terraced housing to be demolished in ‘hugely important’ scheme
Thirty houses across two streets will be demolished, and nine two and three-bedroom council houses will be built, along with new pavements, street lighting and trees.
Approval was given today (May 29) by Barnsley Council’s cabinet to use their compulsory purchasing order (CPO) powers to buy 16 homes, in which the owners have not been identified, in order for the much-needed project to go ahead.
The council said if it cannot purchase the homes it could lose government funding for the scheme.
The new homes will be designed to create a “safe living environment with reduced levels of antisocial behaviour, fly-tipping and crime”.
The council will apply to the Secretary of State to acquire the land where the ownership is unknown.
During today’s meeting, leader of the council Sir Steve Houghton said the scheme is ‘hugely important’.