Tenants satisfaction improves by six per cent in Sheffield Council homes

A new report shows improvement in tenant satisfaction in Sheffield Council’s housing stock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing policy committee will next week (June 19) discuss how the council, as a landlord, performed last year for which Sheffield City Council collected performance data on a suite of performance indicators or Tenant Satisfaction Measures (TSMs) determined by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).

Based on a report published ahead of the meeting, these TSMs “are intended to increase visibility of landlords’ performance to help tenants hold their landlords to account.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 22 TSMs in total, including 12 tenant perception measures and 10 management information measures.

A new report shows improvement in tenant satisfaction in Sheffield Council’s housing stock.

The report said tenant satisfaction with overall service scored 68pc in 2024/25, which is a six per cent improvement compared with last year.

The report explained: “Over the past few months, we have continued our ongoing efforts to enhance services in key areas that matter most to our tenants – like repairs, complaint handling and neighbourhood and estate management.

“The increase in satisfaction suggests growing tenant confidence in our services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tenant Perception Survey also showed that the council received better scores in all areas – including satisfaction with repairs, satisfaction that the home is well maintained and agreement that the landlord treats tenants fairly and with respect.

Although complaint handling remains the council’s lowest rated measure, the improvement is visible – the council’s score in this area in 2024/25 was 34pc which was an increase of nine per cent compared with the previous year.

Performance against the 10 operational and compliance TSMs during 2024/25 has shown some improvements, most notably in relation to repairs, the report added.

However, it is also noted that the percentage of council homes that fail to meet the Decent Homes Standard has increased in 2024/25 to 5.4pc (it was 2.4pc in 2023/24).

More on this at the housing policy committee meeting next Thursday.