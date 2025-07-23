Ten new homes to be built on land next to Darnall railway station in Sheffield

Plans to build ten new homes on land next to Darnall railway station in Sheffield have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has approved the proposal to construct ten residential properties on disused scrubland behind 6 to 30 Pool Place, situated between Cresswell Road and Prince of Wales Road in the Darnall area.

The development will include a mix of two-bedroom semi-detached, three-bedroom semi-detached, and four-bedroom detached homes. While the original plan proposed 12 dwellings, this was later revised to ten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new 5.5-metre-wide access road will be created from Cresswell Road, accompanied by a 1.8-metre footpath and a landscaped boundary. Parking will be provided on private driveways or in small parking courts, and each home will feature its own private garden space.

Plans to build ten new homes on land next to Darnall railway station in Sheffield have been given the green light.

Despite receiving a number of objections from nearby residents—concerns included tree removal, increased noise and dust, loss of privacy, traffic congestion, and overdevelopment—the council has granted planning permission, allowing the development to proceed.