Ten new homes to be built on land next to Darnall railway station in Sheffield
Sheffield City Council’s planning department has approved the proposal to construct ten residential properties on disused scrubland behind 6 to 30 Pool Place, situated between Cresswell Road and Prince of Wales Road in the Darnall area.
The development will include a mix of two-bedroom semi-detached, three-bedroom semi-detached, and four-bedroom detached homes. While the original plan proposed 12 dwellings, this was later revised to ten.
A new 5.5-metre-wide access road will be created from Cresswell Road, accompanied by a 1.8-metre footpath and a landscaped boundary. Parking will be provided on private driveways or in small parking courts, and each home will feature its own private garden space.
Despite receiving a number of objections from nearby residents—concerns included tree removal, increased noise and dust, loss of privacy, traffic congestion, and overdevelopment—the council has granted planning permission, allowing the development to proceed.
