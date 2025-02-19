Ten new homes could be created in altered ‘agricultural barn’ on farm close to Peak District

A new proposal to alter an “agricultural barn” on a farm close to the Peak District in Sheffield has been submitted.

The planning department at Sheffield City Council will have to make a decision on a plan to alter a barn so ten new houses can be built on Stacey Bank Farm on Loxley Road, on the way to Damflask Reservoir and Low Bradfield.

The barn is on farmland – with a farmhouse and agricultural buildings on 51 acres – and a part of a set of “portal frame barns” which have been used for dairy farming, livestock housing, feed and crop storage and general wider ancillary agricultural activities.

A document uploaded on the planning portal says the barns have been in a family’s ownership over the last 30 years but now the family has decided to “diversify”.

So the proposal is to convert the barns to create ten dwellinghouses, each with a floor area of between approximately 65 and 103sq.m.

The report added: “The front section of the existing barns would be demolished, and a domestic curtilage is proposed around the building within the existing ‘yard’ and area immediately to the rear of the barn.

“This would provide outdoor amenity space for the dwellings and would also allow for 20 car parking spaces. No extensions to the barns are proposed.”

Access to the dwellinghouses would be via the existing access directly off Loxley Road.

The application, as of February 19, has not received either a letter of support or objection from people living and working close to the site.

Officers have until March 31 to decide.