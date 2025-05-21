Ten new homes and two commercial units proposed to replace used car pitch in Sheffield

A proposal to replace a used car pitch in Sheffield with a development of ten new homes and two commercial units has been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

The application, submitted by Deyar Properties Ltd, outlines plans to build two three-storey buildings on the Green Gate Motor Company site on Upperthorpe Road. The development would comprise eight one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, along with two ground-floor commercial units.

Access to both the residential and retail units would be provided via Upperthorpe Road.

According to the planning documents, there is no car parking included in the plans due to “the accessibility of the site and its (the development’s) extremely sustainable nature”.

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application by August 5.

