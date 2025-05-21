Ten new homes and two commercial units proposed to replace used car pitch in Sheffield

A proposal to replace a used car pitch in Sheffield with a development of ten new homes and two commercial units has been submitted to Sheffield City Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, submitted by Deyar Properties Ltd, outlines plans to build two three-storey buildings on the Green Gate Motor Company site on Upperthorpe Road. The development would comprise eight one-bedroom and two two-bedroom apartments, along with two ground-floor commercial units.

Access to both the residential and retail units would be provided via Upperthorpe Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the planning documents, there is no car parking included in the plans due to “the accessibility of the site and its (the development’s) extremely sustainable nature”.

Planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application by August 5.