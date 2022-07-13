Temporary staff hired to clear backlog of adaptation and repair work for Rotherham Council tenants

Four full time posts were created in RMBC’s aids and adaptation service, which provides adaptations to council properties such as drop kerbs, ramps, and wheelchair lifts.

Although the posts were created on a temporary basis, a “review of the effectiveness” will establish whether additional resources are needed long term.

One project manager commenced in April 2022, two application officers commenced in December 2021 and one technical officer commenced December 2021.RMBC’s aids and adaptations service was selected for review after it did not achieve its target for adaptation works completed on time for 2018/19.

The service has been reviewed by the council’s Tenant Scrutiny Panel, which considered the customer journey, the accessibility of the service for tenants, and used mystery shoppers to assess the resources.

The panel interviewed senior managers from the council’s housing service, and spoke to 22 tenants who had recent experience of majoradaptations.

The review found that half of the works from the mystery shopping exercise exceeded the 40 working days target for major adaptations, some by several months.

A report following the review states that demand is outstripping capacity; the team can handle 3,500 referrals per year, but 4,300 referrals were received in 2018/19.

The demand for aids and adaptations rose by 16 per cent between 18/19 and 19/20.

The panel were also “concerned” that “the only publicity for the adaptations service is via word of mouth or from the Rotherham Council website”.