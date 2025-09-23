Temporary fire station proposed on Northern General Hospital’s site in Sheffield

A new temporary fire station has been proposed to take over an existing building on a Sheffield hospital’s ground.

The applicant would use Northern General Hospital’s Building 183 – a building Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHSFT purchased in 2021 from the Department of Health and Social Care – on Longley Lane to create a temporary fire station for a maximum period of 18 months.

According to a document, the building was originally intended to be demolished so the trust could create more car parking spaces for hospital visitors and staff – however, this plan has since changed.

The Trust would now rent some of the floors within the building to SYFR “to generate income, which will help fund future plans for this area.”

SYFR will need a temporary building as the fire service is intending to upgrade the current fire station building and facilities at Elm Lane.

The proposed building is three-storey high and it’s adjacent to the Sheffield Blood Centre on Longley Road.

The document added: “The proposed work would include internal alterations only to the building to facilitate the operational accommodation, along with the erection of a temporary shelter for the fire appliance.”

Officers have until November 11 to make a decision.