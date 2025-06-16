Temporary accommodation proposed to enable surveys on Sheffield’s historic High Hazels House

A long-term temporary accommodation block has been proposed for the car park of a Sheffield golf club to allow planning and survey work on a historic building to go ahead.

High Hazels House, currently serving as the clubhouse at Tinsley Park Golf Course, is set to undergo “intrusive structural surveys” if the proposal to install a temporary building is approved.

Sheffield Council’s charity trustee sub-committee will review the plans on June 23 and decide whether to permit the temporary facility “to support the continued operation of golf services at Tinsley Golf Club for a period of up to 18 months.”

According to a document published ahead of the meeting, the planned surveys will help shape future options and proposals for High Hazels House.

In the meantime, the proposed temporary building would provide:

Operational space for Everyone Active staff, allowing them to manage golf services safely

Toilet and welfare facilities for both golfers and park visitors

A footprint occupying less than a quarter of the existing car park

The building would be installed in a way that minimizes disruption to both the golf course and park users, while ensuring essential survey work on the historic house can proceed safely and without risk to staff or the public.