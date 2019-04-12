Teenager stands for parish council elections

A teenager could make history if he is elected as a parish councillor in Sheffield.

James Swift, aged 19, is standing as an independent candidate for the Chapeltown ward of Ecclesfield Parish Council.

Politics runs in the family as his dad, Coun Paul Swift, was the first co-opted parish councillor in 27 years.

James said: “My dad’s my mentor, but not my boss. He brought me up to be fair, independent and to do what’s right, regardless of opposition.”

His focus would be on splitting funding three ways between teenagers, families and the over 50s. “The Parish Council is the first line of local government, and even though many of the councillors have experience, we need a younger view and voice.

“I may be only 19, but I am passionate about helping people of all ages, and to give a view point that looks forward, not just back,” he said.

“For our local council to become relevant to as many people as possible, it’s time to inject some new positive, youthful energy into our council.”

There are four vacancies in the ward parish council. The other candidates standing in the Chapeltown ward are John Bowden (LIb Dems), Anthea Brownrigg (Independent), Bruno Brunt (Independent), MIck Gethin (Labour), Steve Hible (Labour), John Housley (Lib Dem), Graham Oxley (Lib Dem) and Thomas Sturgess (Lib Dem).

Polling takes place on the same day as the city council elections, between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 2.