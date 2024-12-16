Taxi licence fees and charges to increase from 2025 in Sheffield

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 16:58 BST

Sheffield City Council will increase the taxi licence fees and charges for the first time since 2016, a committee has decided.

The council’s waste and street scene policy committee has decided to increase the charges for private hire vehicles, hackney carriage vehicles, private hire and hackney carriage drivers, and private hire operators from February 2025.

A report published ahead of the meeting explained that the proposed increase was due to “increased costs to the service”.

In July, the same committee was told that over the past three years, the income from taxi licence fees has averaged £800,000 with an average expenditure of £946,000, resulting in an average overspend of £146,000.

Sheffield City Council will increase the taxi licence fees and charges for the first time since 2016, a committee has decided. Photo by Andrea De Santis on UnsplashSheffield City Council will increase the taxi licence fees and charges for the first time since 2016, a committee has decided. Photo by Andrea De Santis on Unsplash
A presenting officer added that for the previous financial year, ending March 31, the overall costs associated with the service were £1,002,540, with an income of £829,977, resulting in a deficit of £172,564.

Among the proposed fee changes were the increase in getting a new driving licence for a year (from £169 to £223), fees of renewal for drivers’ licences (one year – from £97 to £223, three years – from £217 to £268).

Also, hackney carriage and private hire vehicle licences (renewal) would be increased, as well as all of the operators’ costs.

However, a survey found that “a large proportion of respondents expressed concern about the financial impact of the proposals on individuals and businesses, especially given the current cost-of-living crisis”.

The document added that most respondents disagreed with the proposal to remove the option for a two-year driver’s licence and the two, three, and four-year private hire operator licences, suggesting that applicants should have as much choice and flexibility as possible.

At the end of the meeting, the increased taxi and private hire licence fees and charges for 2024-25, was approved as well as an option for a smaller private hire operator banding (1-10), a two-year driver licence and a two-, three-, and four-year private hire operator licence, be approved, to take effect from February 3, 2025.

