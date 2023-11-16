Taxi fares could go up for the first time in almost two years in Sheffield

Sheffield could see a hike in taxi fares for the first time in almost two years, a council committee has decided.

The council’s waste and street scene policy committee has accepted a proposal to increase hackney carriage fares in Sheffield.

Daniel Parlett, a licensing strategy and policy officer, said the proposal is to raise fares due to the decrease in fuel prices.

A supporting document stated that the current table of fares was determined by the licensing committee in January 2022.

Cllr Alexi Dimond (Gleadless Valley, Green Party, group spokesperson for the waste and street scene policy committee) said everyone recognised that fees had not increased to match inflation “which has put drivers out of pocket”.

He said: “We need to ensure the survival of the trade.”

He added there shouldn’t be any hidden costs.

The committee was presented with two separate proposals: one from the Sheffield Taxi Trade Association (STTA) and a joint proposal from GMB, App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) & Sheffield Eagle Taxi Association (SETA).

After a lengthy discussion, the committee chose the first proposal that, among others, would include a 20p increase in Tariff 1 (£3.10 to £3.30), Tariff 2 (£3.30 to £3.50) and Tariff 3 (£4.30 to £4.50) rides, the waiting time increasing from £15 to £16 per hour and a change in drops – 20p every 176 yards up to 17600 yards; then 20p per every 159 yards thereafter.

There is also going to be an increase of 20p on each bank holiday (£1.00 to £1.20) and the fouling charge will increase from £50 to £80.

However, a proposed extra two per cent on business card payments was deemed “unnecessary” by Cllr Tim Huggan (Crookes and Crosspool, Liberal Democrats) and he added it would “complicate things”.

The members voted this extra charge down.

Now the change in fares will be advertised publicly for a period of 14 days.