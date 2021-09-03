Taxi fares could go up by 40p to combat increasing fuel and insurance costs

The Hackney Carriage Association has submitted a request to Barnsley Council’s licensing department to increase the base rate by 40p to bring hackney carriage fares in line with private hire charges.

The association says the price hike would help towards the “significant rise” in fuel costs, running costs and insurance.

This would mean that the first 1760 yards of a journey would cost £4.20, plus 10p per 110 yards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taxis.

Cabbies have also called for evening fares to begin at 8pm rather than 11pm, to encourage drivers to work unsociable hours, and the “super rate” to begin at 1am, instead of 3am.