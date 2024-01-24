Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The current charge for the first mile is £4.50, with each additional mile costing the passenger £1.50.

Drivers have asked that the council allow them to charge £4.80 for the first mile, an increase of 6.7 per cent, and £1.70 for each additional mile thereafter – a 13 per cent increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pending the outcome of a consultation, the waiting charge will also be increased from 20p to 30p per minute, and to raise the soiling charge from £50 to £60.

Rotherham Council’s cabinet has agreed an increase of almost seven per cent for Hackney Carriage fares.

The fare increase will apply to Hackney Carriages registered with RMBC, not private hire taxis.

Rotherham’s Hackney Carriage Association has requested the changes as the cost of running a vehicle has increased since the current rate was set in 2022.

Drivers have also proposed that the time the night time tariff is brought forwards from 9pm to 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the meeting, councillor Denise Lelliott, cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, said: “The local Hackney Carriage Association has asked the council to increase the fares that they charge, to take into account of their increased operating costs, which is fuel, insurance, and the general increase in cost of living expenses.”

Coun Lelliott added the increase may help tackle out-of-town drivers.

Leader of the council Chris Read added: “Taxi drivers are facing the same kind of pressures we’ve talked about. Everybody needs to be able to make ends meet.”