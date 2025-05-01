Swinton metal recycling site granted permission to continue operating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A metal recycling facility in Swinton has been granted retrospective planning permission by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, allowing the business to continue operating.

The approval was confirmed at the council’s planning board meeting on May 1, where members backed a recommendation from planning officers to regularise the use of Unit G2 on White Lee Road Industrial Estate as a scrap metal processing site.

JBM Metal Recycling began operating on the site in September 2023, according to council planning documents. The unit had previously been approved for general industrial or storage use.

The retrospective application drew ten formal objections from residents and businesses, who raised concerns about safety, noise, visual impact, and parking problems. In particular, objectors pointed to two fires that occurred at the facility, prompting evacuations across the wider estate, and described the open storage of scrap metal as unsightly.

Noise from machinery, especially the site’s 360° grab machine, also prompted complaints, with fears that sound may be funneled through a nearby railway tunnel into residential areas. However, the council’s environmental health officer reviewed a noise impact assessment submitted by the applicant and concluded that the increase in background noise would be minimal and within acceptable limits.

Planning officers acknowledged the concerns but determined that the site could operate safely and appropriately with strict conditions in place.

Emma Ottewell, the council’s development manager, told today’s meeting: “It is an appropriate location within an industrial area. In relation to the visual amentiy, it is within that established industrial area, and is not clearly visible from White Hill Road.

“It came through an enforcement procedure and we asked for an application to be submitted and at that time, there was lots of material being stored on site.

“In recent weeks, it has been significantly reduced.

“Some of the local businesses have raised a question about conflict between other users of the area to the north, and the scrap vehicles which are bringing in material, but highways have confirmed that that isn’t a cause for concern in terms of road safety and is a private matter.”

The council’s transport team raised no objections, confirming that the site had sufficient space for deliveries and staff parking, and noted that some of the reported parking disputes related to private land — an issue outside the scope of planning enforcement.

Although concerns were raised about the visual appearance of the site, planning officers stated that it is set back from public roads and screened by surrounding features, reducing its overall impact. With the new conditions in place, the appearance and operation of the facility were not deemed significant enough to warrant refusal.