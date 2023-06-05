News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Suspended Tory councillor steps downs and triggers by-election in Dinnington

A Conservative councillor – who was suspended by his party pending an investigation for attendance – has stepped down and triggered a by-election in a key battleground in Rotherham.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

The seat of Cllr Charlie Wooding at Rotherham Town Hall is up for grabs now as he left the council last week.

The council has confirmed that a by-election is scheduled for July 13 and potential candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Wooding was the subject of an internal investigation (attendance) conducted by Cllr Simon Ball (Conservative), the leader of the opposition at town hall.

Most Popular
Rotherham Town Hall.Rotherham Town Hall.
Rotherham Town Hall.

Residents in Dinnington ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on July 5.

Cllr Ball has been approached for a comment.

Related topics:RotherhamResidentsDinnington