A Conservative councillor – who was suspended by his party pending an investigation for attendance – has stepped down and triggered a by-election in a key battleground in Rotherham.

The seat of Cllr Charlie Wooding at Rotherham Town Hall is up for grabs now as he left the council last week.

The council has confirmed that a by-election is scheduled for July 13 and potential candidates have until June 16 to submit their nomination papers.

Cllr Wooding was the subject of an internal investigation (attendance) conducted by Cllr Simon Ball (Conservative), the leader of the opposition at town hall.

Rotherham Town Hall.

Residents in Dinnington ward have until midnight on June 27 to register to vote if they are not already on the electoral register and the deadline for new postal votes or to change or cancel existing postal and proxy votes is the day after, at 5pm on June 28.

The deadline for applying to vote by proxy is 5pm on July 5.