Suspended Sheffield councillor denies wrongdoing, vows to continue representing ward during investigation

Sheffield’s youngest councillor has confirmed his suspension from the Liberal Democrats, but says he “maintain[s] the belief” he did nothing wrong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Willis Marshall, who represents the Woodhouse ward, was suspended following a complaint made to the Liberal Democrats’ national headquarters, as first reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) earlier this week.

The suspension was confirmed by Sue Alston, chair of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats. However, the nature of the complaint has not been made public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to a request for comment, Cllr Marshall told the LDRS: “I can confirm that I was suspended from the Liberal Democrats without prejudice following a complaint made against me to the party.

Sheffield’s youngest councillor has confirmed his suspension from the Liberal Democrats, but says he “maintain[s] the belief” he did nothing wrong. Photo: Julia Armstrong

“I maintain the belief that I did no wrong and will not be commenting further until the complaints procedure has been completed.

“Though suspended from the Liberal Democrats I still hold my position on the council as councillor for Woodhouse.

“My commitment to the communities that elected me remains steadfast and I will continue working for them both as communities and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I ask, to maintain the integrity of the procedure and for my wellbeing, that there is no speculation as to what the complaint is about.”

Cllr Marshall was elected in a by-election last November at the age of 19, making him the youngest person currently serving on Sheffield City Council.