Support for survivors of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham set to continue
and live on Freeview channel 276
The current contracts for RMBC’s post-CSE support services will end in December 2025, and a needs analysis will be undertaken to shape the recommissioning.
The Post CSE Support Service, which has a contract price of £156,000 per year, was introduced in 2020.
Originally the service was to run until 2023, but the contracts were extended.
The services are provided by GROW, Rothacs and Rotherham Rise, and provide practical and emotional support and advocacy for young people and adults who have experienced child sexual exploitation.
A project board will analyse feedback from service users to shape the recommissioning of the services.
There are currently 65 open cases among the three services, which received 317 referrals for support last year.
The project board will make final recommendations to cabinet in September 2024.