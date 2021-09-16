Support for Afghan refugees in Holiday Inn ‘still not in place’ says MP
Support “promised by the Home Office” for Afghan refugees staying in a Dearne Valley hotel is not yet in place, according to a South Yorkshire MP.
The Holiday Inn hotel in Manvers is being used as temporary accommodation for an unknown number of refugees fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Wentworth and Dearne Mp John Healey has been working with the refugees, who are “coming to terms with the impact of the conflict”, but says support promised from the Home Office is “not yet in place.”
“They’re still coming to terms with the impact of the conflict, leaving their country and in some cases being separated from their families,” said Mr Healey.
“The Home Office has decided to use the hotel as part of the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP), for people who have worked with our Forces and the British Government, as bridging accommodation before they move onto permanent homes elsewhere and begin to rebuild their lives and work to contribute to this country.
“The support promised by the Home Office and needed by the families is not yet in place and I’m taking this up directly with the Home Secretary.
“Rotherham Council, Holiday Inn staff and the NHS are providing magnificent support and many people have contacted me offering help. Until we are clearer on what is needed, I would invite people to make cash donations to the Refugee Council or The Red Cross.”