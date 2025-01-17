Superdrug served notice to vacate as part of Barnsley town centre retail revamp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug has been served notice to vacate its current unit in Barnsley Town Centre as part of a proposal by Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council (BMBC) to merge two retail units into a larger space.

The council aims to combine the now-vacant unit next door, which was previously occupied by New Look and the existing Superdrug unit into a single, larger retail space to attract a medium-sized national retailer to the area.

While Superdrug will vacate its current location, the council has made clear its commitment to retaining the retailer in the town centre, with plans to ensure Superdrug continues to operate within Barnsley.

The council’s proposal to combine the two units follows an assessment of the existing units, revealing that the current configuration is not appealing to prospective retailers. The former New Look unit has been vacant for more than two years, and planners believe that creating a larger unit will make the space more marketable and competitive within the town centre.

In addition to creating jobs, the larger unit could further enhance the shopping offer on Cheapside, a key area for retail in Barnsley. With improved footfall from new retail tenants, this move is expected to bolster the vibrancy of the town centre, complementing other recent developments such as the Glassworks and the ongoing public realm improvements.

The planning application is currently under review, and the council is hopeful that the changes will soon be approved, allowing them to move forward with attracting a tenant for the newly combined retail space.