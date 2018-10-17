‘Super’ build-to-rent scheme gets go-ahead

A Sheffield developer has been given the go-ahead to build the city’s first major build-to-rent scheme.

Sheffield councillors unanimously approved the plans saying it is ‘just the type of development the city needs’.

The development, on Sylvester Street near The Moor, will include 335 high quality homes built exclusively for renting.

It will consist of studios, one, two and three bed apartments spread across two blocks and will include a bike hub, communal lounges and a gym.

It forms part of a wider £480m regeneration of the Retail Quarter, which is set to be completed in 2019.

Liberal Democrats councillor Andrew Sangar, Fulwood ward, said: “I’m really pleased to see this happening and I think we approve an awful lot of student accommodation so it’s good to see something that is not aimed at students.

“I really welcome this work and the behind the scenes work on affordable housing as well. A development that builds on a brownfield site, is not aimed at students and contributes a lot to affordable housing: this is exactly the sort of accommodation the city needs and I am very much looking forward to it.”

Labour Coun Peter Price, Shiregreen and Brightside ward, said: “That area has been derelict, shabby and unloved for a long time. Now it will have some footfall all year round in an attractive square. I think it’s super, congratulations.”

Labour Coun Dianne Hurst, Richmond ward, said: “Initially I did have some reservations about this site and the impact it might have on the cultural industries quarter but given the applicant’s contribution to affordable housing and that it’s build-to-rent I will be supporting it.”

PLATFORM_, the developer, manages more than 600 homes across England and will continue to manage this site once it is built with an on-site reception service and maintenance.

Ahead of the meeting, there were some concerns around the initial offer of contribution towards affordable housing, which was a low £51,265.

PLATFORM_ have since raised the offer considerably to £322,235 towards affordable housing.

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, chief executive at PLATFORM_, said: “This is a huge opportunity to raise the bar for city centre living in Sheffield.

“We at PLATFORM_ are delivering purpose-built rental housing that gives residents a quality home with professional service and additional on-site amenities - all of which are currently lacking in the traditional private rented sector - as well as contributing to the revitalisation of the city centre.”