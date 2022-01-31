Sue Gray report: South Yorkshire mayor brands Prime Minister Boris Johnson 'unfit for the office he holds'
The mayor of South Yorkshire has branded the Prime Minister ‘unfit for the office he holds’ following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into allegations of gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall during Covid lockdowns.
The senior civil servant investigated 16 gatherings, 12 of which are subject to a Met Police investigation.
The report found that ‘some of the behaviours surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify’, and found ‘failures of leadership and judgement’ in No 10.
Read More
It also condemned the ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’, stating it is ‘not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time’.
PM Boris Johnson said he would not provide a ‘running commentary’ when asked if he was present at a party on November 13.
MORE POLITICS: Kate Josephs leaving drinks under police investigation, initial Sue Gray report inquiry findings reveal
Dan Jarvis, Mayor of South Yorkshire and Barnsley Central MP said the report is a ‘damning indictment’ of the PM, and it revealed a ‘failure of leadership and judgement’.
“Sue Gray’s report reveals a failure of leadership and judgment at the highest level of government. It is a damming indictment of the Prime Minister,” said Mr Jarvis.
“Twelve parties are now being investigated by the Met, including one held in Johnson’s own flat. He has continually proven himself to be fundamentally unfit for the office he holds.”