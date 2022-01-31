The senior civil servant investigated 16 gatherings, 12 of which are subject to a Met Police investigation.

The report found that ‘some of the behaviours surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify’, and found ‘failures of leadership and judgement’ in No 10.

The mayor of South Yorkshire has branded the Prime Minister "unfit for the office he holds".

It also condemned the ‘excessive consumption of alcohol’, stating it is ‘not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time’.

PM Boris Johnson said he would not provide a ‘running commentary’ when asked if he was present at a party on November 13.

“Sue Gray’s report reveals a failure of leadership and judgment at the highest level of government. It is a damming indictment of the Prime Minister,” said Mr Jarvis.