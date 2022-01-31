Sue Gray report latest: when will inquiry be published and when will Boris Johnson make his statement
Boris Johnson has been handed a version of Sue Gray’s report and is due to make a statement about its findings today.
The Cabinet Office confirmed that the senior civil servant had given the Prime Minister a version of her report on allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, in which Sheffield Council’s chief executive Kate Josephs is implicated.
A carefully-worded statement suggested the ‘update’ to the Prime Minister from the senior civil servant was not the full report after she was told to pare it back by Scotland Yard.
The limited version of her report is due to be published this afternoon but Downing Street has not committed to publishing a fuller reporter after police have finished investigating.
Mr Johnson had earlier insisted ‘I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past’, when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.
The Prime Minister is due to make a statement to the House of Commons some time after 3.30pm on Monday, January 31.
The Cabinet Office described the document Ms Gray handed the Prime Minister as an ‘update’, suggesting she may wish to publish a fuller version of the results of her inquiry after the Met completes its investigation.
Downing Street said it received the update from the inquiry team at around 11.20am on Monday, after Ms Gray and Mr Johnson spoke briefly a day earlier.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.”