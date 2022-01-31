Sue Gray report latest: PM Boris Johnson “should go” says South Yorkshire MP

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report was published today, which investigated 16 gatherings – 12 of which are subject to a Met Police investigation.

The report found “failures of leadership and judgement by different partsof No 10 and the Cabinet Office”, and that the garden of No 10 was “usedfor gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight”, which was “notappropriate”.

PM Boris Johnson faced growing calls to resign during today’s (Jan 31)Prime Minister’s Questions , with opposition leader Keir Starmer branding him “a man without shame”, adding that if he did “mislead” parliament over the gatherings, he should resign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Healey MP. is calling for the PM to resign.

John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne backed the calls, and said that Conservative MPs should “help Britain” by removing the PM from office.

“The Gray report confirms the Police are investigating the Downing Street parties during lockdown, which means they’ve seen enough evidence to believe the criminal law was broken,” said Mr Healey.

“The Prime Minister may well have broken the law,

“He’s certainly broken the trust people need to have in leaders.

“For the sake of the country, he should go.

“No one is above the law, least of all the Prime Minister who makes the laws the rest of us followed during the covid pandemic. We all suffered during those months but we genuinely felt everyone was in it together.