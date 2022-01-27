Sue Gray’s report into alleged Covid rule-breaking parties at Downing Street remains in limbo as legal checks are holding up its publication.

The civil servant’s findings were expected to be released on Wednesday – but this was delayed due to legal wranglings behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has announced it is investigating several events in Whitehall and Downing Street for potential breaches of Covid rules.

The chief executive of Sheffield Council Kate Josephs could face a Metropolitan Police investigation into a drinks party she attended during Covid restrictions.

There are a number of alleged parties that are under investigation, however it has not been stated publicly which events these are.

Sheffield Council’s CEO Kate Josephs admitted attending a party at the Cabinet Office on December 17, 2020.

Ms Josephs was working as director general of the Covid Taskforce and held leaving drinks before starting her new role in Sheffield.

She released a statement and apologised just minutes before a national newspaper published the story.

Sheffield Council Leader Terry Fox has confirmed the authority is now taking legal advice over the matter.

A cross-party committee has also been set up to look at whether any future action should be taken against Ms Josephs. It is due to meet today.

Ms Josephs is currently on paid leave from her £190,000 job but Lord Paul Scriven said she should now be suspended.

He said: "We now potentially have a criminal investigation about this Cabinet Office party. Anybody else lower down in the council who had a serious allegation made about their behaviour and a possible police investigation would be suspended."

Meanwhile, Sheffield man James Slack, the Prime Minister's former director of communications, also apologised over a separate ‘party’ held in his honour during lockdown.

He said sorry for the “anger and hurt” caused by a leaving party for him held in Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.

Mr Slack, who last year left No 10 to become deputy editor-in-chief at The Sun, said the party on April 16 2021, “should not have happened at the time that it did.”

Speculation is mounting that the Sue Gray report could be delayed until after the weekend.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the House of Commons, indicated on Thursday morning that the inquiry would not be discussed in Parliament today.

He said the Government wants to ensure MPs can spend all day in the Commons today debating Holocaust Memorial Day.