Stuart couriers used by Just Eat to strike over pay cut in Sheffield

Staff will rally outside the Town Hall from 12 noon on Sunday, November 28 and strike from Monday, December 6.

It is in response to Stuart slashing pay on deliveries under 0.5 miles from £4.50 to £3.40.

The change comes as part of a new pay model which is based on the distance couriers travel per delivery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers at Stuart in Sheffield, who deliver for Just Eat, are due to protest outside Sheffield Town Hall and strike over a pay cut.

Just Eat said it has no control over what Stuart pays its couriers.

What demands are Stuart couriers making?

Striking workers, part of the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), are demanding a minimum of £6 per delivery plus mileage and paid waiting times after 10 minutes.

IWGB said changes to the pay model will force couriers to work harder and longer to make the same money.

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, has supported Stuart delivery workers, who deliver for Just Eat, in their strike and protest action against a pay cut.

Bryn Atkinson-Woodcock, Stuart courier in Sheffield, said: “With the rising cost of living, and minimum wage and national living wage rising too, we should be getting a pay rise, not a pay cut.

“The pay at Stuart is bad as it is. Stuart advertises pay between £15 and £20 an hour online but this is totally unrealistic. Once you take out the rising price of fuel, insurance, vehicle maintenance, and tax, we’re making far below minimum wage. I work six to seven days a week, between eight and 12 hours and it’s obliterated my savings.

“I’m on my third car since I started working with Stuart because I’m doing 50 miles a day and the wear and tear costs take a considerable amount of my earnings. All we’re asking for is fair pay so we can pay our costs, earn a decent living, and have the time to see our families.”

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, said: “Stuart couriers have helped keep Sheffield going through the pandemic. For them to be rewarded with a pay cut like this is not acceptable.

“Every worker deserves a living wage, job security, and proper employment rights. I hope that both Stuart and Just Eat do the right thing and give their delivery workers a pay rise, not a pay cut.”

How much will this impact pay?

A spokesperson for Stuart said less than four percent of deliveries by Sheffield couriers are shorter than 0.5 miles and couriers are unlikely to see much change in their pay per delivery.

They said: “The change to our pay model was made to ensure couriers on the Stuart platform will be paid more fairly based on the distance they travel per delivery.

“This is part of our commitment to being the best delivery platform for couriers looking for flexibility and financial stability.

“The new model has been developed to work for all couriers, whether they do shorter deliveries more frequently or fewer, longer trips, and will continue to guarantee pay per hour that is among the highest in the sector.”