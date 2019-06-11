Strippers march to save their jobs

The colourfully-dressed crowd marched from the strip club, on Brown Street, to the Town Hall waving banners and placards, some which read ‘twerking class heroes’, ‘walk a mile in my pleasures’ and ‘my body, my business’.

They also shouted chants including ‘my neck, my back, my body pays my tax’ - a take on the song Lick My Neck, My Back by Khia.

A protest sign during a demonstrators to oppose moves to close a branch of Spearmint Rhino in Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA

Some gave speeches, including Rachel McCoy, a 37-year-old single mother of two who is also a stripper at the club.

She said: “This is really important to us. This is our livelihood.

“As a single mother this job helps me feed my children and has changed my life for the better.

“We need all of your support. We are working hard trying to feed our families, pay our bills and taxes.”

Strip club dancer and single mother of two, Rachael McCoy, 37, protests with with other demonstrators to oppose moves to close a branch of Spearmint Rhino in Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA

It comes after a secretly filmed video taken inside the strip club by two ex police officers threatened to shut them down.

The details of the video were revealed by members of the Women’s Equality Party at a full council meeting. They said in the video strippers can be seen breaching their license. Several councillors walked out of the meeting, saying the description was ‘too graphic’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabby Willis, the women’s officer at Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union – which sits opposite the club, called the video “revenge porn”.

A number of strippers at the club have spoken out about the footage. George McGhee, 27, a stripper at the club, said: “I felt attacked and that they had come in and violated our privacy. It triggered my anxiety and mental health, I didn’t want to work, but instead of taking a step back I chose to carry on.”

Sheffield Hallam University's women's officer Gabby Willis (right) protest with with other demonstrators to oppose moves to close a branch of Spearmint Rhino in Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA

Sheffield City Council and Spearmint Rhino have since been investigating the video.

A hearing was due to take place on June 11 but has been pushed back for further investigations.

Heather Watson, 23, is a student and a stripper at the club. She said the uncertainty on the decision had been causing a lot of stress for the employees.

She said: “The precariousness is really taking its toll on everyone. Every single year there is this feeling of ‘maybe we’re going to be shut down’ but this year it’s felt more likely.

Strip club dancer Celia Lister protests with with other demonstrators to oppose moves to close a branch of Spearmint Rhino in Sheffield. Danny Lawson/PA

“I think people are becoming more understanding of the industry but the campaigns against us are becoming more vicious.”