Stricter rules following flag displays prompt cancellation of Hoyland poppy lampost tributes

A community group in Hoyland says it will not be able to put up its annual wooden poppy display this year after Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council introduced updated safety rules for lamppost decorations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group (HRPG) said new requirements issued by the council under the Highways Act mean it can no longer install its 350 wooden poppies along the town’s remembrance parade route.

The group said the decision follows events earlier this year surrounding the installation of flags on lampposts in Hoyland. It said public debate on social media had prompted members to seek clarity from the local authority about whether they could continue their tribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group added it had been told to submit detailed applications at least 10 days before installation, avoid using lampposts that carry road signage, and ensure all poppies are fixed above head height using freestanding ladders or platforms.

The Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group (HRPG) said new requirements issued by the council under the Highways Act mean it can no longer install its 350 wooden poppies along the town’s remembrance parade route.

A council spokesperson said the changes followed a review prompted by an increase in unlicensed attachments to street lighting columns. Officials said the guidance is designed to keep all highway users safe, including those wishing to attach items to the council’s infrastructure, and that they are “more than happy” to work with community groups to find solutions.

Members said the rules have made the display “impractical”, as most lampposts in Hoyland centre carry signs and would now be out of use.

In a statement, the group said: “Following these stipulations, Hoyland Centre where we tended to place the majority of poppies would be left looking bare with only the sporadic placing of poppies. We cannot put one up with a name and not another, as we believe this would be disrespectful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council confirmed it had recently updated its Highways Act guidance to ensure all lamppost installations are treated consistently following discussions earlier this year about the flying of flags on public columns.

Cllr Sir Steve Houghton CBE, Leader of Barnsley Council, said: “We appreciate Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group’s continued commitment to honouring our fallen heroes and recognise the significance of this annual event to the local community.

“We remain committed to working with community groups to ensure such tributes can be delivered safely and appropriately.”

Under the new guidance, all community groups wishing to install items on lampposts or road furniture must apply in advance and demonstrate they meet safety and liability requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The HRPG said it hoped to work with the council over the next 12 months to find a solution for future years.

The group added that it was “disheartened” to pause the tribute but urged residents to continue supporting this year’s Remembrance parade.