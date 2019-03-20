Stocksbridge Mayor supports objections to housing development plans

The Mayor of Stocksbridge has pledged to fight a housing development planned for open space at Deepcar outside Sheffield.

The site – a green space called Hollin Busk – is expected to have 93 houses built on it after a land management company lodged proposals with Sheffield Council more than two years ago.

Councillor Julie Grocutt, Mayor of Stocksbridge, said: “This site has always been a highly valued part of the local countryside and it is no surprise that there are over 500 local objections to this planning application.

“Such a huge number cannot be ignored.”

Objectors have also argued the scheme contravenes a local policy that states Hollin Busk should remain as ‘protected open countryside.’

“Local people do not have a problem with much needed housing developments being built in our area, but we expect them to follow the council’s strategy of regenerating brownfield sites for housing,” said Coun Grocutt.

“We have a number of such sites in our area that would benefit from regeneration and I want to see these sites used instead of green protected space that one gone would be lost forever.

“The town council and local people are united in our objection to this development and I believe we have a strong case.”

A verdict on whether to grant planning permission is expected in May.