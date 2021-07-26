Still no date for when Ponds Forge might reopen

The Trust – which runs several key sites around the city including City Hall and Sheffield Arena – announced last Friday that it would close the main leisure pool at Ponds Forge “for the foreseeable future” to fix maintenance issues caused during lockdown.

The announcement came during the first week of the six week summer holidays, and the Trust said leisure swimming customers would be automatically refunded and lessons would be relocated.

Sheffield City Trust said in a statement: “Due to essential maintenance work the leisure pool at Ponds Forge is closed for the foreseeable future.

Ponds forge stock picture

“We are naturally very disappointed at not having the leisure pool available to our customers, particularly over the summer holidays but we need to make certain that the area is in a safe condition for our customers.

“During recent checks we noticed deterioration that occurred during the time the building has been closed and immediately ended access to the flumes for the public. Following a further review, we have now had to take the unfortunate decision to close the leisure pool.

“We will now assess the work required to make the leisure pool available to customers again and ask customers to remain patient during this time.”

But when asked when the work is likely to be completed and the pool reopened, the Trust said it could not yet provide those details.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council which is the Trust’s main funder, has urged the Trusy to reopen the pool as soon as possible.

He said: “Families across Sheffield will have been making plans for the school holidays and looking forward to spending time at Ponds Forge as they do every year. Alongside this, the Olympics will be on television inspiring youngsters across the nation, many of which will want to hit the swimming pool.

“I’m so disappointed by the terrible timing of closing the leisure pool and I urge SCT to make their safety checks and maintenance works immediately to get the pool back open to the public.”