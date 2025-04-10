Steel firm granted permission for warehouse extension despite complaints

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A steel fabrication company in Rotherham has been granted planning permission to extend its warehouse – despite residents complaining they are being ‘treated like minions’.

MTL Advanced, a steel fabricator based on Grange Lane Brinsworth, has today (April 10) been granted permission by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for an extension to the rear and side of a recently constructed warehouse.

The expansion will add 1,237 square meters to the existing building, primarily for storage purposes. The side extension would consist of a canopy, while the rear extension would be fully enclosed.

No new equipment or additional employees are expected, and the applicant has emphasised that there will be no increase in traffic or parking requirements.

MTL Advanced, which has recently completed construction of the warehouse, states that the extension will not affect the surrounding area’s noise levels, as it is intended solely for storage.

Karl Stewart, general manager of MTL, told today’s meeting that the extensions to the site will bring £500m to the UK economy, as one of the firm’s major customers has relocated its manufacturing to MTL from overseas.

“This investment by MTL represents £16m, and has already created 50 local jobs, with 50 further jobs to be created this year. Further investment has also been made to expand our training academy. We currently have 45 apprentices on site and plan to recruit a further 20 apprentices this year.

“We recognise the concerns of local people and are committed to working with residents to act in a socially responsible manner. The planning application under consideration today is in the best interests of residents, as it ensures that all products are stored internally.”

Mr Stewart added that the application ‘guarantees the long term future of the business, and up to 400 employees and their families’.

However, six residents lodged objections, expressing concerns about the impact of the extension on their daily lives.

Residents have raised concerns that the proposed extension could lead to increased noise, particularly during construction, despite assurances it will be used solely for storage. Ongoing frustration over traffic congestion and disruption on Grange Lane was also highlighted, with fears that the development will worsen the strain on local infrastructure. Calls have been made for improved access routes, and residents feel their concerns—especially around air pollution and being overlooked by the council—are not being taken seriously.

The application has been supported by key council departments, with no concerns raised by transport, environmental health, or drainage officials, who suggest conditions to mitigate impacts.

Chris Wilkins, development manager at RMBC, said the council had received ‘a number of complaints, primarily from one resident who lives on the end of Grange Lane.

“The applicant has been very helpful in providing CCTV evidence of vehicles going in and out of the site,” added Mr Wilkins.

“There has been the odd breach, but the applicant has addressed it each time, and put steps in place to prevent it happening again. [HGVs] are allowed to turn up at 6 O’clock in the morning to this site.”

The plans were approved following a vote.