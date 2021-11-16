Stagecoach plans new office to replace outdated buildings at Sheffield bus depot

If approved by Sheffield Council, the temporary units at Stagecoach Depot, Green Lane, in Ecclesfield, will be removed and a two-storey welfare building with associated works and parking will be built in their place.

There will also be a car park with 32 spaces.

In a statement provided with the planning application, APC Ltd, on behalf of Stagecoach, said it will not add to existing traffic and it will improve working conditions for staff.

Stagecoach bus depot in Ecclesfield. Stagecoach has asked Sheffield Council for planning permission to build a new office to replace an outdated building.

They said: “The proposal seeks to provide improved facilities to support the operation.

“The existing arrangement has been unfit for purpose given the scale of the operation.

“The existing leased temporary building is now dated and poorly internally configured. Therefore, a new permanent building is required to provide a modern welfare and working facility.

“The proposed building provides a modern solution that is fit for purpose to facilitate the business offering the highest practical standard of service delivery into the future.”

It was highlighted in the statement that the size of the bus parking area is the operator’s main constraint but this is not set to be expanded at the moment.

So far there are no comments from members of the public on the plans.