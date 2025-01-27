St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield to receive £400k in five years from the council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Luke’s Hospice could receive £400,000 over five years from Sheffield Council as part of the local authority’s contribution to the “Compassionate Sheffield programme”.

The council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee will have the final decision to secure a grant award to St Luke’s Hospice of £80,000 recurrently for five years. This money would be funded from the Public Health Grant.

A report on the council website explained that “Compassionate Sheffield” exists to improve people’s experiences of death, dying, loss and grief in Sheffield.

Authors of the document noted: “The programme of work is based on the needs, experiences and ambitions of the communities the team work with. By responding to what matters most, the team encourages a sense of ownership with the people they partner with.”

Compassionate Sheffield is a programme of work that aims to improve people’s experiences of death and bereavement.

It adopts a community development approach and since its inception in August 2021, has gathered significant momentum working alongside communities, health care agencies, Voluntary Community and Faith (VCF) organisations and civic institutions, building on the concept that death is primarily a social and spiritual event, which may have medical implications.

The three funding partners for the programme are Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and St Luke’s Hospice, who host the programme within their organisational structure.

To date, the programme has been funded on an ad-hoc basis, utilising funds from non-recurrent budgets.

This could change by securing the grant for the programme – including St Luke’s.

Also, the report added that a one-off payment of £6k to St Luke’s is also included in the plans under “Covid-19 Day of Reflection 2025” to co-ordinate and manage an event for Sheffield to remember and be part of the commemoration.