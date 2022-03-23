Spring Statement 2022: Sheffield MPs say Chancellor Rishi Sunak has failed to tackle cost of living crisis

The Chancellor announced he would cut fuel duty by 5p, raise the threshold at which people start paying National Insurance, and cut the basic rate of income tax.

But Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts said there was no help for households with rocketing gas and electricity bills.

“Bills will go through the roof in the next few weeks while the fat cats in the energy companies sit back and enjoy the benefits of mega profits produced by the sky-high prices the rest of us are paying. Why is there no tax on these windfall profits to reduce bills?”

Sheffield Labour MPs including Clive Betts say Chancellor Rishi Sunak has failed to address the cost of living crisis in his spring statement

Support a ‘drop in the ocean’

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh pointed to the Office of National Statistics which says inflation has risen to 6.2 per cent – the highest for 30 years – and is expected to rise further in the coming months.

She said: “This was the Chancellor’s chance to show people that he and his government are really on the side of working people and instead he squandered it.

“It was absolutely essential that he scrapped the increase in National Insurance that’s coming next month and that he backed Labour’s one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits.

“None of this was seen, and the support offered is a drop in the ocean compared to the crisis facing families.

“The Chancellor’s announcement will do nothing for many people in Sheffield. He has, once again, failed to understand the scale of the challenge that many people face.

“He needed to stand up and really listen to the problems that people are facing. His actions will push more and more children and pensioners into poverty – a damning indictment of this government’s record.”

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough MP Gill Furniss agreed with her colleague.

“The Chancellor could have supported families in Sheffield bearing the brunt of the cost of living crisis, but failed to do so.