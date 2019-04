Four Sheffield organisations will share a £100,000 pot of cash to clean up local streets.

Sheffield Council has received £101,286 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government from the High Street Community Clean-ups fund.

The money will be passed on to SOAR at Southey, Manor Castle Development Trust, Zest at Upperthorpe and Woodhouse Forum to carry out spring clean-ups.

The council says the money will improve the appearance of their high streets and foster community pride.