South Yorkshire’s £2million scheme baby bed scheme support more than 1,500 children

South Yorkshire’s “Safe Space to Sleep” scheme has supported more than 1,500 children with more than 2,000 items since last June.

Members of South Yorkshire Combined Authority’s (SYMCA) overview and scrutiny committee will hear an update next Thursday (March 20) about the “Beds for Babies: A Safe Space to Sleep Project”.

The £2.2million scheme introduced by mayor Oliver Coppard aims to provide every child in South Yorkshire, aged five and under, a safe space to sleep. The scheme also wants to tackle health inequalities children face as a result of bed poverty.

SYMCA has partnered with BabyBasics UK to source and provide a range of items for children aged five and under, including:

Moses baskets

Cots

Cot beds

Toddler beds

Bedding bundles

Mattresses

In November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that programme had hit a milestone when almost a thousand children and families have had help.

Now, a report says the estimation is the scheme has supported over 1500 children across South Yorkshire and delivered a total of 2135 items, which breaks down as follows

158 toddler beds

117 cots

237 cot beds

331 Moses baskets

311 Mattresses

981 bedding bundles

If your child (or children) aged under the age of five is in need of a bed, a cot, a cotbed or a Moses basket – or a bundle of these – please talk to your GP, midwife, health visitor, a charity you’re involved with, a family or health visitor.

You can also send an email to

Baby Basics Sheffield – [email protected],

Baby Basics Doncaster – [email protected]

Families First Rotherham – [email protected]

Deliveries in Barnsley are expected to go live within the next couple of months as Barnsley does not currently have a local baby bank who can be used to store items and organise referrals.